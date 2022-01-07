Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi’s security breach: ADGP had directed SSPs to ensure routes are clear on Ferozepur rally day

ADGP (law and order) Naresh Kumar had warned of such an exigency through letters to district police chiefs a day before the Prime Minister’s Ferozepur rally on Wednesday
On January 4, a day before PM’s arrival, ADGP (law and order) Naresh Kumar had asked all SSPs involved in the security duty to personally assess the plan of farmers on the PM’s Ferozepur rally day. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

Road blockade by farmers that resulted in breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security on Wednesday was much anticipated by Punjab Police as ADGP (law and order) Naresh Kumar had warned of such an exigency a day before the rally.

As per letters sent by the ADGP to district police chiefs between January 3 and January 5, police were tipped about farmers’ plan to stage dharnas and block roads on the day of PM Modi’s rally.

On January 4, a day before PM’s arrival, the ADGP had asked all SSPs involved in the security duty to personally assess the plan of farmers. “Farmers should not be allowed to move to Ferozepur district to disrupt the rally,” the letter said.

In one such letter dated January 2, the ADGP mentioned that around 1 lakh people are being mobilised for the programme and a lot of public traffic, as well as a large number of VIPs, will be moving to Ferozepur. “You are requested to make necessary arrangements in your area by deploying force at important points. Recovery vans should also be in place. Farmers are also likely to hold dharnas on January 5. These dharnas may result in road blocks at many places. Please make necessary arrangements accordingly,” the letter said.

RELATED STORIES

The same letter also said since rain was expected on January 5, Punjab CM and other VIPs may also be moving, so the plan and alternate route arrangements should also be made in advance. “How it is possible that the police had alternate plan for the CM in mind but not for the PM,” questioned a retired Punjab DGP.

All five letters gave clear instructions to the DIGs, IGPs, SSPs in Punjab to clear the protesters and make necessary traffic diversion plans in advance to ensure the smooth movement of traffic to the rally site. A senior official said some senior cops took the directions casually and there was also a tiff between an SSP-rank official and intelligence wing’s senior official over attending a drill in Ferozepur.

