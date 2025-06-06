PM Modi to dedicate Kashmir rail project to nation on Friday

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that a direct Vande Bharat train from Jammu to Srinagar may start from September this year when new platforms were expected to come up at Jammu railway station. Security personnel stand guard near the Vande Bharat train at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine station in Katra. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

On a visit to world’s highest railway arch bridge in Reasi and Katra to oversee the arrangements for the inauguration of USBRL project, Vaishnaw said that Friday will be the historic day as PM Modi will dedicate the Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla rail track to the nation.

The PM will also inaugurate an arch rail bridge over Chenab river and country’s first cable-stayed rail bridge over Anji river, he informed.

“Rail connectivity to Kashmir, a long cherished dream, will become a reality with first Vande Bharat being flagged off by the PM tomorrow from Katra,” he said

The railways minister also said that the pilgrims of the Vaishno Devi will also be benefited immensely.

Vaishnaw informed that bridging facilities for normal altitude trains and high altitude trains will be made at Jammu railway station.

“Both trains (normal altitude and high altitude) will arrive on either side of the platform for quick disembarkation and embarkation,” he said.

“When platform number 5 and 6 come up at Jammu railway station, the Vande Bharat train will run between Jammu and Srinagar. For now, it will run between Katra and Srinagar,” he said

Will benefit all: Omar

Earlier, chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the rail project to Kashmir was started when he was a class 7 or 8 student.

“Today, my children have completed their education and are working. Now, the PM will finally flag off the train to Kashmir. It’s better late than never,” said Omar.

The chief minister said that the train to Kashmir will benefit all.

“Following closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to inclement weather, airlines fleece us. A ticket that usually costs ₹5,000 goes up to ₹20,000. This train connectivity will bring an end to it,” he said.

Omar also said that the horticulture produce from Kashmir will now be sent efficiently to markets outside.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh attributed the completion of the Kashmir rail project to PM Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“This rail connectivity will ensure ease of travel, business and commerce. Passengers will reach Srinagar in three hours from Katra. With this rail connectivity, a good tourist circuit on the lines of Himachal Pradesh and northeast can be thought about,” he said.

Dr Singh further said that the train connectivity to Kashmir will lessen the burden on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“The train connectivity will be safe, secure and efficient. A new chapter is going to start tomorrow with the flag off Vande Bharat train,” he added.

The project worth ₹43,780 crore, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari is an engineering marvel.

Earlier, Vaishnaw visited the Jammu Railway Station to inspect the ongoing development works, as part of preparations for the much-anticipated launch of train services to Kashmir.

About the project

The arch bridge, an engineering marvel, soars 359 metres above the riverbed and is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel tower.

Last year, Railways officials had hoped that trains to Kashmir including ‘Vande Bharat’ may start chugging on the 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project by January this year.

However, the unforeseen challenges in the fragile Himalayan region delayed the completion.

30,000 tons of steel has gone into the bridge.

The one side of the foundation of this bridge is equal to half of the soccer field. The foundations have been made with a technology to resist 8 magnitude quakes on the Richter scale.

Similarly, 18000 bars and cables were used to provide strong foundations and a stable bridge.

In the event of a quake, seismic waves from foundations to the bridge structure above would be checked by bearings. While impact of the quake will be tolerated by the foundations, the bearings will not allow the waves to travel into the structure above.

The eco-fragile Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir falls in seismic zone 4 and 5, making it highly vulnerable to quakes.

The work on the USBRL project started in 2005-06.

The bridge can also withstand strong winds up to the speed of 266 km per hour.

The bridge has come up at a cost of ₹1548 crores.

The 1.3-kilometre-long bridge, which is 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the ₹21,653 crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

In view of importance of USBRL (Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Line) project in providing seamless and hassle-free connectivity, the 272 km long project was declared a “national project” in 2002.

The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around ₹43,780 crore includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.