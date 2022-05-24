Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of central schemes on May 31

A Haryana government spokesperson said the PM will connect with the chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through virtual medium
Published on May 24, 2022 04:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government on May 31.

A Haryana government spokesperson said the PM will connect with the chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through virtual medium.

Modi will assess the impact of these schemes and also take suggestions from the beneficiaries on improvement. Selected beneficiaries from all districts of Haryana will participate in this programme while the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of one or two districts. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday held a meeting with additional chief secretaries, heads of department and deputy commissioners regarding this programme through videoconferencing.

Ministers, MPs, and MLAs will be present in the programme to be held at the district level, while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the state-level programme.

Among the 13 welfare schemes are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.

