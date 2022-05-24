PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of central schemes on May 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government on May 31.
A Haryana government spokesperson said the PM will connect with the chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through virtual medium.
Modi will assess the impact of these schemes and also take suggestions from the beneficiaries on improvement. Selected beneficiaries from all districts of Haryana will participate in this programme while the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of one or two districts. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday held a meeting with additional chief secretaries, heads of department and deputy commissioners regarding this programme through videoconferencing.
Ministers, MPs, and MLAs will be present in the programme to be held at the district level, while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the state-level programme.
Among the 13 welfare schemes are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.
Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19
Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the results would be declared on June 22, said Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11am to 3pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
Haryana: Bodies of missing woman, her two kids recovered from Rewari pond
Bodies of a woman and her two children, who had gone missing two days ago, were recovered from a pond at Rewari's Kosli village on Monday, police said. As per the information, the 35-year-old woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was married to a Kosli resident. She, along with her two kids -- son aged nine and daughter 10 -- had gone missing two days ago and her families were searching for them.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
