PM Modi to launch development projects in Haryana on Dr Ambedkar birth anniversary

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The PM will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the Hisar airport. He will also address a public meeting, a statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives in Haryana on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and preparing the Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives in Haryana on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and preparing the Constitution. (ANI File)

Later, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamuna Nagar and address a public meeting.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar worth over 410 crore, the statement said.

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. He will also flag off the first flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.

Scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly), and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, this development will mark a significant leap in Haryana’s aviation connectivity, it said.

