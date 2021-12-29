PM Narendra Modi did not announce anything big for Himachal: Mukesh Agnihotri

In a stinging attack on Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP regime in Himachal, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday said that the so-called double engine government has now become a “troubled engine” government.

This troubled engine is now beyond repair and the public would replace it in 2022, said Agnihotri issuing a press statement in Una.

He said that like his previous visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not announce anything big for the state.

“The government tried every almost every trick like plying the Himachal Road Transportation Corporation to mobilise the crowd for PM’s rally at Mandi, but got nothing in return as the Prime Minister again disappointed the people of the state,” he said.

After the BJP’s 4-0 loss in the byelections, Agnihotri claimed that even the Prime Minister has come to know that the party leadership in Himachal is incapable and he couldn’t expect much from them.

He alleged that the BJP government in Himachal was dying to showcase the projects, which were already in pipeline as the new investment.

“BJP’s ground-breaking has already been done by the public in byelections and it is sure to lose the 2022 assembly polls,” he said.

Taking pot-shots at the BJP government, Agnihotri said the PM has aptly said that there was a model of governance which delays the project.

“It is true. There has been a delay under the current regime in setting up the 69 national highways announced by the Central government, delay in the airport, in the disbursement of compensation for land acquisition, for giving benefits to the employees and delay in giving jobs to unemployed,” he said.

Agnihotri alleged that the PM did not answer any questions but forced people to listen to him.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre and the state have only burdened the people with rising inflation, unemployment and wrong policies. “It seems that PM was here to amuse the people with his blandishments,” he said.

“We have always welcomed him in Himachal for being the PM, but the Opposition also reserves the right to ask as to what Himachal has got from his visit,” he said.

He alleged that the government spent from the exchequer for PM’s rally but at the venue, BJP flags were put up.

“The PM said that Congress’s model of governance was that of delay but we want to tell him that whatever Himachal has achieved in terms of development today is due to successive Congress governments,” he said.

He said if the state government had done good work in four years, the result in the byelections would not have been 4-0.

Agnihotri claimed that BJP’s base in Himachal was shrinking and people will overthrow this government in the next assembly elections.

