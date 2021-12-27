PM Narendra Modi to lay stone of projects worth 11,000 crore in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday to lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible,” reads the press release.

“The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year,” reads the official statement.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project will also be laid by PM Modi on Monday.

“This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year,” read the release.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around ₹2080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually,” it added.

Prime Minister will also preside over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore.

