PM security breach: Congress minister Rana Gurjit calls incident shameful for Punjab

Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh on Thursday hit out at deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, and director general of police Sidharth Chattopadhyaya for the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to the state on Wednesday.

Calling the incident “unfortunate and shameful for all of us”, Rana Gurjit said that there was a security lapse and responsibility should be fixed. “The PM should not have been insulted. We should have made sure he was able to attend the programme, irrespective of whether people gathered (at the BJP rally) or not. That’s a separate issue,” he said.

He said that farmers have a right to protest, but the DGP should have made arrangements (for smooth passage). “Did the DGP and the home minister take interest? Did they keep an alternative route? People will ask these questions,” he said, refusing to say anything more on the matter as the chief minister has ordered a probe by a two-member committee.

Rana Gurjit also said the central agencies were equally responsible. “I want to ask the central agencies what homework they had done. Were they not aware about the weather forecast for the day? What was their plan for an alternative route? There should be an inquiry into these lapses,” he said.

The cabinet minister also advised the BJP leaders to show maturity and not to overplay the incident. “We are a border state and there should no dirty politics on this,” he added.

When contacted, Randhawa was not available for comment.