PM security breach: Khattar says Congress hatched conspiracy, demands dismissal of Punjab govt

Demanding dismissal of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab for security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ferozepur visit, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said what happened in Punjab on January 5 was a “conspiracy planned by the Congress government”.

Upping the ante against the Congress government in Punjab, Haryana BJP leaders, led by Khattar, submitted a memorandum to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to take tough action against the Punjab government.

Before calling on the governor, Khattar along with a battery of state BJP leaders, performed religious rituals at Mata Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The conspiracy planned by the Punjab government cannot be accepted at any cost. Anyone who believes in the democratic system will never forgive this unconstitutional behaviour of the Congress,” said Khattar in a news conference after handing over a memorandum to the governor, seeking imposition of President’s rule in Punjab.

Khattar said the Congress government in the neighbouring state should be dismissed so that upcoming assembly elections are held in a free and fair manner. He said the Punjab government will be unable to ensure law and order during the upcoming Punjab polls when political leaders, including PM Modi, will campaign.

The chief minister said during the PM’s visit, he was participating in the programme to be held in Ferozepur virtually and the Punjab CM too had joined the programme virtually.

“Both of us were linked with the PM’s function via digital mode. The Punjab CM was leaving his seat time and again that day. Channi appeared uneasy,” Khattar said.

“Maintaining law and order in state is the duty of the state government and such a grave lapse in the PM’s security is complete negligence and condemnable,” Khaattar added.

He said the PM is not a common man but the representative of 130 crore people of the country.

Calling the PM as the most popular prime minister of the country till date, Khattar said, “Modi has taken bold decisions that his predecessors feared to even touch.”