PM security breach: MHA panel records Punjab top cop, senior officer statements

Just a couple of hours before the Supreme Court directed to stay probe by the Centre and state government into the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on January 5, a three-member committee constituted by the Union home ministry to investigate the matter took statements of state police chief S Chattopadhyaya and 13 other senior police and civil officials in Ferozepur on Friday.

Besides DGP Chattopadhyaya, the officials who were summoned to the BSF headquarters in Feorzepur were additional director general of police (ADGP) G Nageshwar Rao; ADGP Jitendra Jain; inspector general of police (IGP), Patiala, Mukhwinder Singh Chinna; Ferozepur deputy inspector general (DIG) Inderbir Singh; Faridkot DIG Surjeet Singhl; Ferozepur deputy commissioner (DC) Davinder Singh, Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans; Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal; Kotkapura duty magistrate Varinder Singh; Ludhiana joint commissioner Ankur Mahendru; Bathinda DC Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu; Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja; and the Ferozepur VVIP control room in-charge.

The communiqué sent by Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari to these officers on Thursday had said, “You are requested to meet the committee on January 7 at 10am onwards at BSF Campus, Ferozepur, along with the relevant orders/documents/records with reference to the above subject.”

The committee announced by the Union home ministry is to inquire into “serious lapses” in security arrangements that exposed the VVIP (PM Modi) to “grave risk”.

It is led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, secretary (security) in the cabinet secretariat, and has Intelligence Bureau joint director Balbir Singh and Special Protection Group IG S Suresh as its other two members.

Visits flyover, martyrs’ memorial and IAF station

The probe panel landed in Ferozepur in the morning and first visited the flyover where the PM’s cavalcade was stuck for nearly 20 minutes before going back to the Bathinda airport without attending the planned programme.

The Ferozepur SSP, Faridkot SSP and Ferozepur DIG accompanied them to the flyover, which was inspected on foot by the team.

After recording statements of the officers, the probe team visited Hussainiwala, where the PM was to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial before addressing a rally at Ferozepur.

The team was also seen photographing and going through the videography done by the Punjab Police during the PM’s visit. The team also visited the Air Force station at Bhisiana in Bathinda.

In what the Centre described as a “major security lapse”, Modi’s convoy was stranded on Wednesday for 20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a BJP rally, and the Centre blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the security breach.

Show-cause notices issued to officers

According to information, a few senior officers on duty during the PM’s visit have been given a show-cause notice by the MHA for the security breach and have been asked to file a reply by January 8.

Archna Verma, deputy secretary to the Centre, has stated in the letter to Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja that “since there was grave security lapse during PM Modi’s visit, the Bathinda SSP is directed to show cause as to why action should not be initiated against him under law including disciplinary action under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal), Rules, 1969, the acts of ommission and commission.”

However, Maluja denied receiving the notice and said he was responsible for the motorcade of the PM till Zida in Faridkot district and everything was smooth till that point. “After that it was Faridkot officer’s duty,” he said. It is not immediately clear if these officers would file a reply as the entire probe by the state and central teams has been stayed by the SC on Friday.

