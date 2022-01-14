Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM security breach: Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish Modi long life
chandigarh news

PM security breach: Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish Modi long life

Punjab CM Channi used the occasion of video interaction of Modi with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation to convey the message to him.It was Channi’s first interaction with the PM since the security breach incident on January 5
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over PM security breach in Ferozepur on January 5. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over PM security breach in Ferozepur on January 5. (PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed regret to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the breach in his security during a visit to the state and recited a verse to extend his wishes for a long life to him, sources said.

Channi used the occasion of Modi’s video interaction with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation to convey the message to him.

Channi told Modi that he regrets whatever happened during his visit to Punjab.

“Tum salamat raho qayamat tak, aur khuda kare qayamat na ho,” he said in Hindi, reciting the verse to express his wishes for a long life to him.

It was Channi’s first interaction with the Prime Minister since the incident on January 5.

The BJP has been attacking the Punjab government and the Congress over the breach in Modi’s security during his visit last week, which had to be cut short, with its leaders alleging an attempt to physically harm the prime minister.

Channi had expressed his regret earlier as well but has insisted that there was no threat to Modi. He has in fact mocked Modi over the issue at times.

A group of protesters had blocked Modi’s route in Ferozepur in what the Union home ministry had described a serious lapse in security as the Prime Minister remained stranded on the road for 15-20 minutes. Modi had to cancel his rally and returned to Bathinda airport from where he flew back to the Capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out