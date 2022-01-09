Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM security breach: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi hits out at BJP with quote from Sardar Patel

Hitting out at the BJP over the PM’s security breach issue, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi said the one who is concerned more about his life than his duty, should not take a big responsibility in a country like India
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi tweeted a picture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who is also the BJP icon while hitting out at the party over the PM’s security breach issue. (HT File)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByAsian News International, Chandigarh

Amid a war of words between the Centre and the Punjab government over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Wednesday, state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party with a quote from the former home minister and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The one who is concerned more about his life than his duty, should not take a big responsibility in a country like India,” tweeted Channi on Friday with a picture of Sardar Patel who is also the BJP icon.

The war of words between the two parties began after the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Notably, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur in the poll-bound state and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 42,750 crore.

