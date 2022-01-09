PM security breach: Punjab govt transfers Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans

Three days after PM Narendra Modi’s security breach, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans.

Hans, an IPS officer, has been posted as commandant of the 3rd battalion in Ludhiana. A 2008-batch IPS officer, Narinder Bhargav, has replaced Hans.

On January 5, PM’s cavalcade was stuck near Piareana village on the Ferozepur-Moga highway for about 20 minutes after activists of ultra-Left BKU (Krantikari) blocked the highway.

Following an unprecedented lapse of the PM’s security, a high-powered panel of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) rushed to Ferozepur on Friday to record statements of 14 top officials of the police and civil administration.

On Wednesday, Modi was on the way to Ferozepur for foundation stone laying functions of development projects worth ₹43,000 crore and then a public address. He had a plan to first visit the National Martyrs Memorial to pay homage to the freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Batukeshwar Dutt at Hussainiwala, located a few meters from the Pakistan border.

But traffic blockade forced the PM to cancel the visit.

On January 6, Ferozepur police lodged an FIR at Kulgarhi police station that has no mention of PM’s security breach. The FIR also has no mention of the movement or obstruction to the PM’s road movement.

The FIR was lodged under the mild bailable offense of Section 283 (obstructing public ways) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that has a maximum penalty of ₹200.