PM security breach: SC-appointed committee visits incident, rally site in Ferozepur

BATHINDA: A month after the security lapse involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5 in Punjab, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court (SC) reached the incident site in Ferozepur for the first time to probe the case on Sunday.

The SC had set up a five-member committee on January 12, headed by retired apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse. Officials privy to the development said the panel head visited Piareana village located on the outskirts of Ferozepur city and inspected the flyover on which the PM was stuck for nearly 15 to 20 minutes on his way to the public meeting in Ferozepur. She also went to Ferozshah village where the farmer activists had gathered and the rally venue where Modi was scheduled to address after visiting martyrs’ memorial at Hussaniwala.

The panel head was accompanied by top officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Punjab and Chandigarh police, who are part of the probe. The panel spent nearly three hours in Ferozepur before leaving for Chandigarh.

The panel did not brief the media.

On January 5, the PM’s convoy was stopped by the activists of the BKU (Krantikari) protesting on the road. The high-security cavalcade was stranded at a flyover on Ferozepur-Moga highway for 20 minutes before returning to Bathinda airport.

On January 10, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, had directed the Centre to set up a panel to probe the alleged security breach of the PM. The directions were given while hearing a petition filed by an organisation named “Lawyers Voice”.