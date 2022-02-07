Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM security breach: SC-appointed committee visits incident, rally site in Ferozepur
chandigarh news

PM security breach: SC-appointed committee visits incident, rally site in Ferozepur

The SC had set up a five-member committee on January 12, headed by retired apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the PM Modi’s security lapse in Ferozepur
A month after the security lapse involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5 in Punjab, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court (SC) reached the incident site in Ferozepur for the first time to probe the case on Sunday.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BATHINDA: A month after the security lapse involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5 in Punjab, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court (SC) reached the incident site in Ferozepur for the first time to probe the case on Sunday.

The SC had set up a five-member committee on January 12, headed by retired apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse. Officials privy to the development said the panel head visited Piareana village located on the outskirts of Ferozepur city and inspected the flyover on which the PM was stuck for nearly 15 to 20 minutes on his way to the public meeting in Ferozepur. She also went to Ferozshah village where the farmer activists had gathered and the rally venue where Modi was scheduled to address after visiting martyrs’ memorial at Hussaniwala.

The panel head was accompanied by top officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Punjab and Chandigarh police, who are part of the probe. The panel spent nearly three hours in Ferozepur before leaving for Chandigarh.

RELATED STORIES

The panel did not brief the media.

On January 5, the PM’s convoy was stopped by the activists of the BKU (Krantikari) protesting on the road. The high-security cavalcade was stranded at a flyover on Ferozepur-Moga highway for 20 minutes before returning to Bathinda airport.

On January 10, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, had directed the Centre to set up a panel to probe the alleged security breach of the PM. The directions were given while hearing a petition filed by an organisation named “Lawyers Voice”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP