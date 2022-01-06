PM security breach: Thought Ferozepur SSP was bluffing, says BKU (Krantikari) chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool on Thursday said that when the Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Hans asked the protesters to vacate the road saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to a rally by the road, they thought that the officer was “bluffing”.

Speaking to reporters, Phool said, “The Ferozepur SSP asked us to vacate the road saying that the Prime Minister was going to the rally venue by road. We thought he was bluffing.”

Modi’s visit to Ferozepur was called off, citing major security lapse. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by the protesters, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement. The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government.

The BJP has blamed the ruling Congress government for sabotaging the PM’s scheduled programme and for the security lapse.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied the allegations of any security breach of the Prime Minister saying that he did not have any information about the change of route of the PM. “We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit,” Channi said on Wednesday at a press conference.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought Channi’s resignation, saying that the Punjab government cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border.