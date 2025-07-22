Chandigarh, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority is giving new momentum to urban development in the city and continuously working to make it a better place to live, PMDA CEO K Makarand Pandurang said on Tuesday. PMDA giving new momentum to urban development in Panchkula: CEO Pandurang

To tackle waterlogging during monsoon, the authority has completed the cleaning of city drains, he said.

Pandurang said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had issued clear instructions for the cleaning of drains across the state before the monsoon season in various meetings.

Acting on these instructions, the PMDA conducted a major campaign to clean stormwater drains, including the open drain from BEL factory through the industrial area up to Parshuram Chowk.

In addition, blockages were removed from two major drains to ensure proper drainage. Roadside drains are also being cleaned regularly to prevent water accumulation, Pandurang said in a statement.

He added that since the formation of PMDA, works like road repairs, cleaning of monsoon drains, maintenance of green belts and parks, and operation of sewage treatment plants/water treatment plants have been carried out regularly.

PMDA is giving new momentum to urban development in Panchkula, he said.

After April 1, 2024, PMDA has acquired assets from the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, thereby accelerating its work, he said.

The CEO said that 11 major parks and 19 green belts transferred from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran are being upgraded. Works like installation of fountains, open gyms, and walking paths are being done at a cost of ₹13.13 crore. Redevelopment work of Herbal Park in Sector 26 has also begun, he said.

The CEO said that keeping in mind the city's basic needs, projects worth ₹251.17 crore have been approved by PMDA.

Out of 47.29 km of outer roads under PMDA, ₹31.92 crore has been sanctioned for special repair of 32 roads covering 25.54 km. Work on 28 roads is complete, while repair of four roads is in progress, which has led to significant improvement in traffic movement and safety, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.