Poisonous gas from Panipat refinery damaged crops, allege farmers

Hundreds of farmers from six villages located near the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Panipat refinery on Tuesday held a protest alleging that a poisonous gas released by the refinery has damaged their crops on over 1,500 acre.

Farmers from Kutana, Bohali, Dadlana, Sighpura, Sithana and Rarekalan joined the protests at the entrance of the refinery and demanded compensation for the damaged crops.

Farm leader Jagdip Singh Aulakh alleged that hundreds of acres of wheat crop near the refinery dried up due to poisonous gases released from the refinery. He alleged that as per local farmers, the gas was released on the intervening night of January 14 and 15 following which, the crop got damaged and people complained of pains in their eyes. He alleged that the impact could be seen on all crops, especially wheat and mustard.

He said earlier, the local farmers tried to take up the issue with officials of the refinery but they were not ready to listen to the farmers following which they had to hold protests.

He threatened to intensify their agitation and launch an indefinite protest if the refinery did not give compensation to the farmers. After protests of hours, the refinery management called a delegation of farmers for talks and agreed to get the affected areas examined by the agricultural experts and sought two days from the protesting farmers.

On the other hand, the refinery officials have refuted the allegations and called them baseless. They said the refinery never releases any poisonous gas and the recent rainfall and bad weather could also be a reason behind the damaged crop. And yet, they will conduct a survey of the affected areas and an inspection team of the refinery officials has already been formed.

In 2019, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had held the IOCL refinery responsible for violating environmental norms and spreading pollution in nearby villages and directed the IOCL officials to deposit a sum of ₹17.31 crore and later, ₹25 crore, in 2019 and 2020, respectively, as interim compensation for restoration of the environment, subject to further orders.

The interim orders were issued on the reports of the joint committee formed by the NGT to assess the damage caused by the refinery to environment and human health following a complaint by the locals.