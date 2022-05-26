Police arrest 10 youths for anti-India protest in Kashmir

: During nocturnal raids, the police arrested 10 accused of rioting and anti-national sloganeering outside Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik’s house.

Clashes erupted between supporters of Yasin Malik and security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday after a Delhi court sentenced the Kashmiri separatist leader to life in a 2017 terror-funding case.

Police used tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters and had snapped mobile internet in the parts of the city following the clashes.

Protests against the court’s verdict erupted in Maisuma locality – Malik’s native place which is at a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre – as his supporters and relatives arrived at his house and raised slogans demanding his release.

“Ten accused were arrested after midnight raids were conducted at many places that led to their arrest. The main accused has also been arrested,” SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said in a statement. “They (arrested persons) were involved in hooliganism and stone-pelting outside the house of Yasin Malik.”

He said that FIR no 10 under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149 and 336 of the IPC read with Section 34 of the IPC stands registered in Maisuma Police station.

“Some more accused are being identified and will be arrested soon. Main instigators of this will also be booked under the Public Safety Act and will be lodged in jails outside J&K,” the statement said.

“All mischievous attempts at provoking law and order situations by vested interests will be dealt with the full force of law,” the SSP said.

Police have also requested the youths of the city not to indulge in such activities which have the potential of destroying their careers and disrupting families.