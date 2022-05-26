Police arrest 10 youths for anti-India protest in Kashmir
: During nocturnal raids, the police arrested 10 accused of rioting and anti-national sloganeering outside Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik’s house.
Clashes erupted between supporters of Yasin Malik and security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday after a Delhi court sentenced the Kashmiri separatist leader to life in a 2017 terror-funding case.
Police used tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters and had snapped mobile internet in the parts of the city following the clashes.
Protests against the court’s verdict erupted in Maisuma locality – Malik’s native place which is at a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre – as his supporters and relatives arrived at his house and raised slogans demanding his release.
“Ten accused were arrested after midnight raids were conducted at many places that led to their arrest. The main accused has also been arrested,” SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said in a statement. “They (arrested persons) were involved in hooliganism and stone-pelting outside the house of Yasin Malik.”
He said that FIR no 10 under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149 and 336 of the IPC read with Section 34 of the IPC stands registered in Maisuma Police station.
“Some more accused are being identified and will be arrested soon. Main instigators of this will also be booked under the Public Safety Act and will be lodged in jails outside J&K,” the statement said.
“All mischievous attempts at provoking law and order situations by vested interests will be dealt with the full force of law,” the SSP said.
Police have also requested the youths of the city not to indulge in such activities which have the potential of destroying their careers and disrupting families.
My pillar of support is gone, says slain Kashmiri actor Amreen Bhat’s father
Hushroo village, Budgam : Like the two columns supporting the front of their two-storey modest house deep inside the Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir, Amreen Bhat was the main pillar of support for the Bhat family, her ailing father and her elder sister's family. Amreen, in her 30s, was killed when two strangers, one with a hidden pistol, entered their courtyard and asked her 10-year-old nephew to call her Massi (aunt).
3 LeT terrorists, porter killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
The security forces on Thursday killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara district's Jumgund area. One Army's porter namely Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, got injured in the encounter. In the last 24 hours, the forces have killed six militants, including three Pakistani nationals, in separate encounters in north Kashmir. Jumgund village is close to LoC in Kupwara and is considered a traditional infiltration route from PoK into Kashmir valley.
National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand's former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said. Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress.
Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10. Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening. He runs several educational institutions.
U.P. Budget 2022-23: 4.5 lakh youths got govt jobs in last five years, says FM
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said employment was provided to 1.81 crore youths in private sector through private investment in the state while 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years. “The unemployment rate in the state was 18 percent in June 2016. It came down to 2.9 percent in April 2022,” Khanna said.
