Ludhiana: Four held for drugging, raping Class 7 student

Police arrested four people after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped after being drugged.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Uttam Nagar, Khanna, Amandeep Singh, Solana, Jelly of Uttar Nagar and his wife Simran.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the statement of the minor’s father, a resident of Mata Rani Mohalla.

The complainant said his daughter, a Class 7 student, went missing on August 24 and the family went looking for her to no avail. A day later, a woman who identified herself as Simran of Uttam Nagar of Khanna dropped the 13-year-old back home.

Later, the minor narrated her ordeal, saying the accused, Gurpreet Singh had lured her by offering a job at the shopping mall. He asked her to meet his friend, Amandeep Singh, at the mall at 8 pm on the day of the incident.

Amandeep Singh took the minor to Simran’s house, where she spiked her glass of water. The minor regained consciousness the next day to find out that she had been raped. The accused threatened her to not speak of her ordeal and later Simran dropped her home.

Sharing further details, inspector Raj Parminder Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

