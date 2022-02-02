Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police arrest three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana, recover stolen phones
chandigarh news

Police arrest three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana, recover stolen phones

Police arrested three mobile snatchers at the Sunder Nagar chowk in Ludhiana following a tip-off, recovering a total of five stolen phones
Police recovered five stolen phones after arresting three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Wednesday arrested three mobile snatchers, recovering five stolen mobile phones from their possession. They also impounded two motorcycles, both without registration plates, used by the accused.

The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh of Jeera in Ferozepur, Kamaljot Singh of Jageerpur village and Aditya of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar of Daresi, were arrested at the Sunder Nagar chowk following a tip-off.

Assistant sub-inspector Kapil Kumar, the investigating officer, said ”The accused are being questioned and their crime record is being checked.”

Police in Focal Point also arrested a snatcher, identified as Krishna Yadav of Dhandari Khurd, in a similar case, recovering multiple stolen mobile phones from his possession.

