Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police arrest three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana, recover stolen phones
chandigarh news

Police arrest three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana, recover stolen phones

Police arrested three mobile snatchers at the Sunder Nagar chowk in Ludhiana following a tip-off, recovering a total of five stolen phones
Police recovered five stolen phones after arresting three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Police recovered five stolen phones after arresting three mobile snatchers in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Wednesday arrested three mobile snatchers, recovering five stolen mobile phones from their possession. They also impounded two motorcycles, both without registration plates, used by the accused.

The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh of Jeera in Ferozepur, Kamaljot Singh of Jageerpur village and Aditya of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar of Daresi, were arrested at the Sunder Nagar chowk following a tip-off.

Assistant sub-inspector Kapil Kumar, the investigating officer, said ”The accused are being questioned and their crime record is being checked.”

Police in Focal Point also arrested a snatcher, identified as Krishna Yadav of Dhandari Khurd, in a similar case, recovering multiple stolen mobile phones from his possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out