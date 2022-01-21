Police arrest three persons from Nagaland for killing Jind trader

The Haryana Police have arrested three persons, including the main accused who was carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head, from Nagaland in connection with the murder of a trader in Jind on October 23, last year.

The accused have been identified as main accused Baljeet and his two aides Kuldeep and Manjeet, all residents of Jind. Jind deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Jitender Khatkar said they arrested the accused from Dimapur in Nagaland.

“The Jind police have initiated a process to bring them on transit remand. The Haryana Police managed to arrest the accused after DGP Prashant Kumar Agarwal urged Nagaland higher authorities to extend help in this regard. Baljeet has a criminal background and was the main accused in the case. With these arrests, we have managed to arrest all the accused involved in the murder,” the DSP added.

Earlier, the Jind police had arrested four persons, including second main accused, Dharmendra Pahalwan, a few days back from Delhi. The district police had lodged an FIR against 12 identified persons and others in connection with the murder of local trader Shaym Sunder Bansal.

The incident had taken place when the trader was sitting outside his shop near Devi Lal Chowk in Jind on November 23. His nephew Honey Bansal had sustained bullet injuries and the police had registered a case on his complaint.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had taken out processions in the town seeking strict action against the criminals.