Police bust module responsible for targeted killings in Srinagar city, 4 held

The police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module that was responsible for some targeted killings in Srinagar city and arrested four persons, including two active militants associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba/Jaish and TRF.

The police said that on December 22, last month militants targeted and killed a property dealer in the Safakadal area.

“After the incident, the police started investigation into this killing. During the course of the investigation, movement of some suspects was detected in the city. Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence, the police detected suspicious movement of terrorists in Bhagat Barzulla area. On this police along with the CRPF laid special nakas and apprehended two terrorists of TRF/ MGH offshoots of LET/JeM near Barzulla bridge,” the spokesman said, adding that the arrested persons have been identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday of Tral Pulwama (active terrorist), Suhail Mushtaq of Niklora (active Terrorist). “During the search, two pistols along with two magazines and 30 bullets were recovered on the spot,” the spokesman said.

He said on questioning of militants, incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including two pistols, six magazines, 69 rounds and two silencers, have been recovered from their hideout in Srinagar.

“So far four pistols, eight magazines, 99 live rounds, 2 silencers have been recovered in the case,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman further identified two associates as Basit Bilal Makaya of Qamar Abad Qamarwari and Naikoo Imad Nasar of Kiloora Shopian, who were operating with them as overground workers.

“Both associates have been arrested. In this connection, a case under the Arms Act and Sections 18 and 23 of the UAP Act has been registered.”

The spokesman said during the questioning, the arrested militants disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar city on the direction of Asif Maqbool Dar of MIG, Bemina, at present Dhamam, Saudi Arabia, and Sajjad Gul of HMT, Parimpora, at present Pakistan.

“ Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing them weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified. This module has also done recce of security installations like the NIA office, Delhi Police Headquarters, etc. and shared same with handlers in Pakistan,” the spokesman said.

He said as per the investigation the targets in city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Asif Dar and Sajad Gul.

“Suhail Qadar Khandy was working in Suadi Arabia with Asif and in August 2021 on the direction of Asif he came back and started working as an operative of the TRF/MGH/ for coordinating the collection of arms/ammunition, money and terror attack in Srinagar City,” he said.