Police bust terror module behind Pathankot army camp grenade blast case, six held

The Punjab Police on Monday busted a terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) with the arrest of six of its operatives in connection with a grenade blast at the Pathankot army camp on November 21 last year.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police recovered six hand grenades, a pistol, a rifle along with bullets and magazines from them, Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra said in a release. The separate police teams led by superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia, deputy SP, Harjit Singh, in-charge, CIA, Dalbir Singh Sidhu, and SHO, Sadar Banga, Harpreet Singh, executed the operation under the supervision of SBS Nagar SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep, alias Mantri, Gurwinder Singh, Parminder Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Hapreet Singh and Raman Kumar, all from Gurdaspur district. In two instances, unidentified persons had hurled hand grenades in Pathankot, one near Chakki Pull on November 11, 2021, and the other outside Triveni Dwar of the army’s Pathankot cantonment on November 21. Separate cases were registered in this regard at the Pathankot division 2 and division 1 police stations, respectively. In the statement, DGP Bhawra said the accused admitted that they were directly in touch with the self-proclaimed chief of ISYF (Rode) Lakhbir Singh Rode and his aides, Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bhikhariwal, and Sukhpreet, alias Sukh, for planning terrorist attacks. “The recovered hand grenades, arms and ammunition were pushed in from across the border by Lakhbir Rode and the six accused had been tasked with attacking identified targets which were mainly police and defence establishments and religious places,” he said, adding that the accused persons have also confessed to having lobbed hand-grenades twice in Pathankot.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said the case has been registered under Sections of the UAPA, Explosives and Arms Act at the city police station.

The police said the role of Lakhbir Rode was also found in the killing of Balwinder Singh at Bhikhiwind on October 16, 2020, besides the recovery of the tiffin IED, RDX, arms and ammunition from his relative Gurmukh Singh Rode in Jalandhar in August 2021.

A senior police officer said all accused were connected with Sukhpreet Singh of Kharal village, who is presently in Greece and further linked with Lakhbir Singh Rode. The accused got in touch with Sukhpreet through Rajinder Singh, who was in the Gurdaspur jail in the Shiv Sena leader attack case.

He said the accused were asked to execute the attacks in lieu of a small amount of money, ₹50,000, and sent abroad. All accused hail from poor family.

He said Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency, also got involved in the investigation after the arrest of the accused. Besides, all accused were produced before the SBS Nagar court and sent to police custody till January 20.