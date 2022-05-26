Police collect files of former Punjab minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Tuesday, Dr Vijay Singla was arrested by SAS Nagar police from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence in Chandigarh on charges of demanding 1% commission from superintendent engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh posted in the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC).
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after he was removed as Punjab health minister and arrested over corruption charges, Mohali police on Wednesday collected certain files from the official residence of Dr Vijay Singla and sent his phone to a lab to retrieve deleted chats, a senior officer said, requesting anonymity.

A police team, after procuring call details of Singla, also questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, who, along with his officer on special duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar, is in police remand till May 27, the officer said. “Singla was also cross-questioned in front of his OSD,” the officer added.

On Tuesday, Singla was arrested by SAS Nagar police from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence in Chandigarh on charges of demanding 1% commission from superintendent engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh posted in the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC).

Following CM’s order, an FIR was registered against Singla and his OSD under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

