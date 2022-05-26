Police collect files of former Punjab minister
A day after he was removed as Punjab health minister and arrested over corruption charges, Mohali police on Wednesday collected certain files from the official residence of Dr Vijay Singla and sent his phone to a lab to retrieve deleted chats, a senior officer said, requesting anonymity.
A police team, after procuring call details of Singla, also questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, who, along with his officer on special duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar, is in police remand till May 27, the officer said. “Singla was also cross-questioned in front of his OSD,” the officer added.
On Tuesday, Singla was arrested by SAS Nagar police from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence in Chandigarh on charges of demanding 1% commission from superintendent engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh posted in the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC).
Following CM’s order, an FIR was registered against Singla and his OSD under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After a nearly three-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases recorded a slight dip on Wednesday. Compared to 12 cases on Monday that spiked to 33 a day later, the tricity logged 24 infections on Wednesday. Chandigarh reported 13 cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 10 to seven and four, respectively.
E-commerce firm, retailer fined for delivering fake branded belt
Delivering a fake branded belt has cost online marketplace Snapdeal and a retailer, Amicraft Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, dear. Penalising the two firms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed them to refund ₹361, the cost of the belt, and pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing agony and harassment, and litigation costs. There were bubbles on both sides of the belt and it started cracking after being used just thrice.
19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide. Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm.
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight
A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked Naveen with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday. Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm. In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.
