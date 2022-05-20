Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody

Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them.

Two other accused in the case - Bhupinder and Parminder - had already been sent to judicial custody on May 15.

After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.

As per police sources, they had been taken to Adilabad in Telangana for interrogation and verification of the spot where the terror suspects had to deliver consignments of arms and explosives. Angrej Singh Pannu, advocate for the accused, said police did not claim any recovery from the accused from Adilabad but said they were taken for verification of some spots.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the accused produced in court after police remand were sent to judicial custody.

He said the other accused, who had been arrested by the Punjab Police for their links with this racket, will also be brought to Karnal after the Punjab Police complete their interrogation.

The four men were arrested by the Karnal police on May 5 at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza and police had seized three IEDs in three metallic boxes (each weighing 2.5kg), a Pakistan-made pistol, 31 live cartridges and ₹1.3 lakh in cash from them.