Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody
chandigarh news

Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody

Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them
After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand. (iStock)
After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand. (iStock)
Updated on May 20, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them.

Two other accused in the case - Bhupinder and Parminder - had already been sent to judicial custody on May 15.

After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.

As per police sources, they had been taken to Adilabad in Telangana for interrogation and verification of the spot where the terror suspects had to deliver consignments of arms and explosives. Angrej Singh Pannu, advocate for the accused, said police did not claim any recovery from the accused from Adilabad but said they were taken for verification of some spots.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the accused produced in court after police remand were sent to judicial custody.

He said the other accused, who had been arrested by the Punjab Police for their links with this racket, will also be brought to Karnal after the Punjab Police complete their interrogation.

The four men were arrested by the Karnal police on May 5 at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza and police had seized three IEDs in three metallic boxes (each weighing 2.5kg), a Pakistan-made pistol, 31 live cartridges and 1.3 lakh in cash from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Transport experts have stated that the construction of new terminals will facilitate reduction in crowding inside local trains. (HT)

    Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023

    Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

  • As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. (HT Photo)

    Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation

    Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15. As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. They can grow three-four crops per year.

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with Maruti Suzuki India Limited chairman RC Bhargava and executive vice-chairman Kenichi Ayukawa at the agreement-signing ceremony for allotment of land by the HSIIDC, in Gurugram on Thursday. (ANI)

    Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant

    Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township Kharkhauda in Sonepat. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on November 13 last year.

  • With the assembly proceedings set to go paperless and the budget session commencing on May 23, a special training session has been organised for members after the conclusion of the orientation programme on May 21. (File Photo)

    LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today

    LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly's two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.

  • Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard

    Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard

    Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of 50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported. The child's parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out