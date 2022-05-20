Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody
Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them.
Two other accused in the case - Bhupinder and Parminder - had already been sent to judicial custody on May 15.
After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.
As per police sources, they had been taken to Adilabad in Telangana for interrogation and verification of the spot where the terror suspects had to deliver consignments of arms and explosives. Angrej Singh Pannu, advocate for the accused, said police did not claim any recovery from the accused from Adilabad but said they were taken for verification of some spots.
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the accused produced in court after police remand were sent to judicial custody.
He said the other accused, who had been arrested by the Punjab Police for their links with this racket, will also be brought to Karnal after the Punjab Police complete their interrogation.
The four men were arrested by the Karnal police on May 5 at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza and police had seized three IEDs in three metallic boxes (each weighing 2.5kg), a Pakistan-made pistol, 31 live cartridges and ₹1.3 lakh in cash from them.
-
Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023
Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
-
Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation
Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15. As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. They can grow three-four crops per year.
-
Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant
Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township Kharkhauda in Sonepat. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on November 13 last year.
-
LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly's two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.
-
Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard
Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of ₹50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported. The child's parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.
