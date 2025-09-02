Police derailing probe, allege husband of 35-yr-old whose nose was chopped off

The husband of 35-year-old Dalit woman, whose nose was chopped off by her 29-year-old neighbour on Monday accused the Israna police of not arresting the accused even after six days and derailing the investigation. On being asked about why the accused was not arrested, the SHO said that they are waiting for the final opinion of the doctors and thereafter more sections will be included in the FIR after which they will arrest the accused. (File)

The victim was returning from her work in Panipat when the incident happened.

The injured, who is undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS) told HT on Monday evening that the accused, who is her neighbour was waiting for her outside the factory around 6 pm on August 25 and asked her to accompany him. “I refused but he mounted pressure on me. When we were about to reach the village, the accused Pankaj stopped the bike at an isolated place. He tried to molest me and he attacked me with a knife when I resisted. He slashed my nose and attacked my both hands with a knife. He was pressurising me to flee with him. His wife had parted ways with him two-years ago,” she added.

The woman said that the accused had also called her on August 24 morning and offered to drop her off at the factory. “I went with him but he did not drop me at the factory. Instead took me to a room in Panipat, where he raped me several times. He threatened to kill me if I declined to run away with him. The police officials came to record my statement but they have still not arrested him. He used to call me and harass me incase I did not pick up. I was in a relationship with the accused for four to five years but I distanced myself two years ago when his wife came to know about it,” the woman added.

The woman’s husband, a labourer, said that the accused’s parents and his uncle visited the PGIMS two days ago and offered ₹5,000 and two kg ghee in lieu of compromising and taking back the complaint.

“His parents and uncle said that your wife will be fine. We can give you ₹5,000 and two kg desi ghee for her recovery. One of the accused kin is a police official and she mounted pressure on Israna police to not take any action, he alleged, adding that now, they can’t go back to our village as we feel disrespected, he told HT.

When contacted, Israna police station house officer, Mahipal, said that the accused was booked on charges of stalking a woman, outraging modesty of woman, grievous injuries and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

On being asked about why the accused was not arrested, the SHO said that they are waiting for the final opinion of the doctors and thereafter more sections will be included in the FIR after which they will arrest the accused. “The villagers told us that the woman and the man were in relationship for the last eight years. The woman’s nose was slashed and there were some cuts in her hands,” SHO added.