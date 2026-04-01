‘Police help now 6 minutes away’: CM Bhagwant Mann flags off 508 emergency vehicles

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that Punjab would now deliver police assistance within just six minutes on par with the US and Europe, as he flagged off 508 emergency response vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT)

The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology and deployed across all 28 police districts under Dial 112, are set to ensure immediate response to distress calls, marking a major leap in rapid, technology-driven law enforcement, officials said.

Backed by ₹327.70 crore investment in police vehicles over four years, Mann highlighted that modernisation of the force has not only strengthened law and order but also tightened the grip on drug traffickers. Improved security continues to boost investor confidence, reflected in major investments like Tata Steel’s second-largest plant in Punjab, the CM said.

Addressing a gathering in Sangrur, the CM said a social boycott of those involved in drug trade was necessary as a final blow to eradicate the menace. “The state government has already tightened the noose around drug traders. The conviction rate in such cases has reached 87%, which is far higher than any other state. Yudh Nashian Virudh has been the biggest-ever crackdown on the drug network in Punjab, breaking the backbone of this illegal trade by snapping supply chains and putting big fish behind bars,” he said.

He further highlighted administrative reforms, stating, “For the first time, a bottom-up approach has been adopted, with vehicles now being provided to station house officers at the ground level instead of only senior officers.”

He also highlighted the role of Sadak Surakhiya Force, stating that it reduced road accident fatalities by 48% since its launch.

“While previous governments allocated minimal funds for police welfare, the current government has invested ₹327.69 crore in just four years, purchasing 2,904 vehicles since 2022. Today, every police station in Punjab has at least one new vehicle,” he said.

He further announced that ₹11.45 crore has been allocated for additional vehicle procurement in 2026–27. Besides, the government will soon introduce Artificial Intelligence to enhance police efficiency, he said.

₹75 crore announced for Nangal

In Nangal, CM Mann announced a sum of ₹75 crore for development. The development plan includes north India’s first glass bridge, a ₹23 crore centre of excellence named after Kargil martyr Captain Amol Kalia, and major upgrades in education infrastructure.

Lashing out at the previous governments, Mann said those who presided over the rise of the drug trade and weakened Punjab’s social fabric can never be forgiven. Coming down heavily on the Akali leadership, he said, “They have long fooled people by calling themselves farmers, but can they explain how any food grower acquires a huge fleet of buses and a lavish hotel in Gurgaon?”

Referring to Akali Dal’s “Punjab Bachao Yatra”, the CM said it was actually a “Parivar Bachao Yatra”. “After looting the state for 15 years, they must explain whom they are trying to save Punjab from, Mann said.

Regarding the Congress, Mann said, “They have more chief ministerial faces than workers. That is why their top leader publicly snubbed them in a recent rally. The Congress is a divided house that will collapse due to infighting, even as its leaders continue to daydream about returning to power.”