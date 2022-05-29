Police officers’ role under the lens in Himachal constable paper leak case

With its teams sent to other states to nab kingpins in the police constable recruitment examination paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police probing the case has sent questionnaires to police officials involved in the examination process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT sent a set of separate questionnaires to the chairman of the police recruitment board, inspector general of police (IGP), JP Singh and the other members comprising the question paper setting committee and question paper printing committee. Both committees have four members each. The state’s home department had notified the revised Himachal Pradesh Police Department Recruitment (Recruitment of Constable Rules) in 2021, providing for the constitution of the Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment Board and starting the online process for inviting applications.

The board comprised an additional director general of police (armed police and training), all inspectors general (IGs range, welfare and administration) and deputy inspectors general (DIGs, range).

The board was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the recruitment process. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by range IG/DIG. It comprised one commandant of the state police battalion nominated by the DIG or superintendents of police (SPs) of the districts concerned and one medical officer nominated by the chief medical officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If need be, the police officers would be questioned if the reply is not satisfactory,” said a senior police official on request of anonymity.

As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. The police have so far arrested 73 people, including touts, parents of candidates, examinees who bought papers, and the middlemen who helped the kingpin spread his network ahead of the examination conducted on March 27. Police detectives found that the kingpin had laid hands on the examination paper much before the examinations were held and used networks from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh to reach the candidates. The touts had even approached the coaching centres to get information about the aspirants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SIT arrested 91 people, including 63 candidates, three kin of the candidates and 25 people, including agents, middlemen and kingpins. Ten people have been arrested from other states. SIT has also recovered INR 10,34,900 and 6,000 Nepalese Rupees besides five cars, laptops, memory cards, mobile phones and many incrementing documents.

Himachal Pradesh has also sent its team to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to nab the kingpins of the gangs involved in the paper leak. The coaching centres across the state as well as in the neighbouring states are also under police scanners. The sleuths have gathered clues from the candidates as well as the members of the gang involved about the modus operandi adopted by the coaching centres. SIT was also investigating whether the gang involved in the police constable recruitment paper leak were involved in other papers leaks in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi health minister flays govt over paper leak

Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday made a twin attack on Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He described both the parties as two sides of the same coin.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “March to Change”, an outreach campaign launched to present itself as the third alternative, reached Kasauli. Jain addressed the party workers there. “Instead of focusing on development, the BJP government in Himachal committed many scams during its tenure,” said Jain addressing party workers. He claimed that the Jai Ram regime did not pay attention to the issues concerning the public. He also flayed the government over paper leak and “rising unemployment” in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There were paper leaks one after the other. Whether police constable recruitment examination or the Junior office assistant or examination for recruitment of bus conductors, all the papers got leaked,” said Jain. He also castigated the ministers and the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for laying the foundations stones of various projects. “When the elections are nearing, the ministers and chief ministers are busy laying foundation stones. Had they worked in five years, what was the need to do it now,” he said.

Presenting itself as the third alternative, Jain gave a call to give AAP a chance in Himachal. “Congress and the BJP both are two sides of the same coin. Both have looted the people of the state,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON