Police raid Jalandhar’s Ganna Pind village; seize intoxicants, drug money
Infamous for drugs, village Ganna Pind in Jalandhar district was raided by the police on Sunday morning. Around 600 police officers and personnel searched every house by cordoning off the village and blocking all the roads. The police raided and seized a huge quantity of drugs, intoxicants, and drug money worth lakhs of rupees. This village is also adopted by Jalandhar LS MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.
There are around 550 households in this village. However, nearly 200 households have drug-related cases registered against them. In total, there are nearly 300 FIRs under the NDPS Act registered against the residents of this village.
SSP, Rural, Swapan Sharma said that the department was receiving a lot of complaints about drugs in the village. Many women were also caught selling intoxicants in the village in the past. “Focusing on all the details, a plan was made to raid the village, and a force of about 600 personnel was called from various police stations and lines to the Phillaur police station”, he said. After briefing them about the raid, separate teams were formed and the village was cordoned off, he added.
Almost 92 kg of narcotic substances and 60 grams of heroin have been recovered from the spot. Apart from this, 260 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized and many people have been arrested.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
