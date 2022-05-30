Police raid Jalandhar’s Ganna Pind village; seize intoxicants, drug money

Infamous for drugs, village Ganna Pind in Jalandhar district was raided by the police on Sunday morning. Around 600 police officers and personnel searched every house by cordoning off the village and blocking all the roads. The police raided and seized a huge quantity of drugs, intoxicants, and drug money worth lakhs of rupees. This village is also adopted by Jalandhar LS MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

There are around 550 households in this village. However, nearly 200 households have drug-related cases registered against them. In total, there are nearly 300 FIRs under the NDPS Act registered against the residents of this village.

SSP, Rural, Swapan Sharma said that the department was receiving a lot of complaints about drugs in the village. Many women were also caught selling intoxicants in the village in the past. “Focusing on all the details, a plan was made to raid the village, and a force of about 600 personnel was called from various police stations and lines to the Phillaur police station”, he said. After briefing them about the raid, separate teams were formed and the village was cordoned off, he added.

Almost 92 kg of narcotic substances and 60 grams of heroin have been recovered from the spot. Apart from this, 260 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized and many people have been arrested.