Police recover 7,200 litres illegal alcohol

Ludhiana The police on Tuesday seized 7,200 liters of alcohol during a raid at an illegal manufacturing unit in Bagian village.

The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, Prem Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Gurpreet Singh, managed to flee from the spot.

Inspector Prem Singh, in-charge of the special branch, said the authorities had received a tip off about a group involved in illegal processing and smuggling alcohol.

He added that the police raided the unit on December 27 following the tip off, recovering four drums containing 7,200 litres of alcohol.