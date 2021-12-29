Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police recover 7,200 litres illegal alcohol
chandigarh news

Police recover 7,200 litres illegal alcohol

The police raided an illegal manufacturing unit in Bagian village following a tip off, recovering four drums containing 7,200 litres of alcohol.
The police seized 7,200 liters of alcohol during a raid at an illegal manufacturing unit in Bagian village. (PTI)
The police seized 7,200 liters of alcohol during a raid at an illegal manufacturing unit in Bagian village. (PTI)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The police on Tuesday seized 7,200 liters of alcohol during a raid at an illegal manufacturing unit in Bagian village.

The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, Prem Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Gurpreet Singh, managed to flee from the spot.

Inspector Prem Singh, in-charge of the special branch, said the authorities had received a tip off about a group involved in illegal processing and smuggling alcohol.

He added that the police raided the unit on December 27 following the tip off, recovering four drums containing 7,200 litres of alcohol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out