Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
chandigarh news

Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur

Police raided at least six places in Sangrur in the early hours where illegally stored petrol, diesel and ethanol was kept
Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Updated on May 27, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Police on Thursday recovered 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel and ethanol during raids at roadside eateries and yards located near oil depots at Mehla road here.

Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.”

Police raided at least six places in the early hours where the oil was illegally stored.

The drivers of oil tankers were selling the oil to the accused at meagre prices, who in turn were selling it to customers for up to 20.

“During the preliminary investigation, we also found that the accused have taken such places on lease to store oil and carried out their illegal activities. They have hired migrant workers to store and sale the oil,” SSP Sidhu said.

“These are very flammable substances and posed a great danger to people living in these areas,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP