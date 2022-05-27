Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur

Police on Thursday recovered 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel and ethanol during raids at roadside eateries and yards located near oil depots at Mehla road here.

Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.”

Police raided at least six places in the early hours where the oil was illegally stored.

The drivers of oil tankers were selling the oil to the accused at meagre prices, who in turn were selling it to customers for up to ₹ 20.

“During the preliminary investigation, we also found that the accused have taken such places on lease to store oil and carried out their illegal activities. They have hired migrant workers to store and sale the oil,” SSP Sidhu said.

“These are very flammable substances and posed a great danger to people living in these areas,” he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.