Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Police on Thursday recovered 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel and ethanol during raids at roadside eateries and yards located near oil depots at Mehla road here.
Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.”
Police raided at least six places in the early hours where the oil was illegally stored.
The drivers of oil tankers were selling the oil to the accused at meagre prices, who in turn were selling it to customers for up to ₹ 20.
“During the preliminary investigation, we also found that the accused have taken such places on lease to store oil and carried out their illegal activities. They have hired migrant workers to store and sale the oil,” SSP Sidhu said.
“These are very flammable substances and posed a great danger to people living in these areas,” he said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.
Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste
Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association.
Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village. Rajan's questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh.
Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.
One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project
Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations. Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days.
1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.
