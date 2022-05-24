Police reshuffle: 3 months on, city gets new JCP, ADCP

Lying vacant for three months, the posts of joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) and additional deputy Commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) were filled through transfers on Monday.

As per the orders issued, Narinder Bhargav is JCP (city), while Tushar Gupta is ADCP (City 4). Earlier, Bhargav was posted as assistant inspector general (AIG, crime), Ludhiana, and Gupta as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West), Amritsar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic, children and women wing) Saumya Mishra is now JCP (law and order), while ADCP (City 3) Ashwini Gotyal has been transferred as additional inspector general (HRD)-cum-SO to director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra.