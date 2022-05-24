Police reshuffle: 3 months on, city gets new JCP, ADCP
Lying vacant for three months, the posts of joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) and additional deputy Commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) were filled through transfers on Monday.
As per the orders issued, Narinder Bhargav is JCP (city), while Tushar Gupta is ADCP (City 4). Earlier, Bhargav was posted as assistant inspector general (AIG, crime), Ludhiana, and Gupta as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West), Amritsar.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic, children and women wing) Saumya Mishra is now JCP (law and order), while ADCP (City 3) Ashwini Gotyal has been transferred as additional inspector general (HRD)-cum-SO to director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra.
Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh
Lightning killed one person and injured another in Paonta Sahib tehsil of Sirmaur district on Sunday night, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Krishan Kumar, 55, and Bablu Pandit, 35, took refuge under a tree to protect themselves from the rain and thunderstorm that lashed the area on Sunday. The two sustained burns and were rushed to the civil hospital in Poanta Sahib.
Two members of inter-state gang held for ₹18-lakh theft at Gharuan bank
Police have cracked the ₹18-lakh theft at Cooperative Bank's Gharuan branch with the arrest of two members of an inter-state gang of burglars. The accused have been identified as Mohit Sharma of Aligarh Jargama village, Uttar Pradesh, and Ajay Kumar of Karsindo village, Jind, Haryana. With their arrest, police also recovered a motorcycle, a cutter and a grinder machine, which were used in the May 4 crime. The cash stolen has yet to be recovered.
Stopped for questioning, suspect makes away with constable’s luxury car in Ludhiana
Stopped for questioning, a man and Sarpreet's 12 aides thrashed a constable and tore his uniform in Chet Singh Nagar on Monday. Adding insult to injury, the accused drove off in the constable's luxury SUV. The accused, Sarpreet Singh of Gurpal Nagar, was arrested near Vishwakarma Chowk, and the stolen vehicle was recovered from him. Family members of man accused of attempted murder pelt cops with stones in Bajigar Basti of Daad village.
Chandigarh PGGC students seek rollback of ID card mandate
Scores of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, students urged college authorities to reconsider the decision mandating students to wear college ID cards while attending the class. Students wrote to the college principal, demanding the rollback of the decision and threatened to go on strike. College authorities, however, maintained that the move was aimed at ensuring students' own safety on the college campus.
Road rage: Motorist’s house pelted with stones, 4 cars vandalised in Dugri
In a case of road rage, around 15 people allegedly pelted stones at a motorist's house and vandalised four cars in Dugri on Sunday night. The main accused are Guri of CRPF Colony and Samby of Ishwar Colony. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified. The complainant, Kirpal Singh, 30, of Dugri said the incident took place around 10.30pm. Dugri station house officer, Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, said the complainant and the accused were friends-turned-rivals.
