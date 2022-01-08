Police seize 1998-batch liquor from Ambala godown

The anti-narcotics cell on Friday recovered an old stock of 1,440 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of different brands from an old closed godown in Kuldeep Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment.

“No FIR has been registered yet. The liquor belongs to 1998-batch distilled, blended and bottled by Gwalior Distillers Limited,” police said.

There was a liquor ban imposed in state by the then government led by chief minister Bansi Lal between 1996 and 1998.

Cell in-charge inspector Hamir Singh said the seizure was made after a tip-off that old stock is stored in a godown and some men are selling it illegally to labourers at cheaper rates.

“Following this, a decoy customer was sent and we found it to be authentic. A raid was conducted in the presence of officials of the excise department. We have been informed that the owner of the godown had given this place to a caretaker. We called the owner but he is under isolation for being Covid positive and couldn’t reach,” the inspector added.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, in a statement, appealed to the residents to inform them if they find anyone selling liquor illegally so that action can be taken against them.

“Names of the informers will be kept confidential and appropriate reward will be given if the information is found to be true,” the statement read.