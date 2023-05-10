Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police teams conduct inspection at railway station

Police teams conduct inspection at railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 10, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Police conducted a search operation at a railway station as part of an area domination exercise, scanning luggage and inspecting passengers to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. The operation was led by the additional director general of police and joint commissioner of police.

Police teams, led by additional director general of police, provisioning, Arpit Shukla, conducted a search operation at the railway station under the operation vigil on Tuesday. The joint commissioner of police was also a part of the operation.

Police officials during a check inter-state bus terminal in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet SinghHT)
Along with an inspection of the passengers, the luggage bags were scanned by the police teams. As per police, the operation was conducted to maintain law and order and ensuring public safety.

The operation was part of the area domination exercise conducted at bus stand and various other parts of the city. The police also set up check points at various locations.

The increase in the security measures come a day after the blast at heritage street near Golden Temple in Amritsar. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav led the operation at bus stand.

search operation
