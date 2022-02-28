Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Polio drops drive: 2.6L children administered drop in two days in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Polio drops drive: 2.6L children administered drop in two days in Ludhiana

On Monday, the teams of Ludhiana health department covered a total of 3,84,763 houses and administered polio drops to 1,21,201 children
There are 2,760 teams constituted by the Ludhiana health department for administering polio drops to an estimate of 4,79,903 children (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 54.67 percent of children were administered polio drops by the teams of the health department on the second day of Pulse Polio National Immunization Day (NID) round.

On Monday, the teams of district health department covered a total of 3,84,763 houses and administered polio drops to 1,21,201 children. With this, as of now, 2,62,353 children have received polio drops.

There are 2,760 teams constituted by the district health department for administering polio drops to an estimate of 4,79,903 children. Besides, 506 supervisors have been deployed to ensure coverage of the targeted population.

The health department officials said in villages, the drive will be conducted for three days till March 1, while the drive will continue till March 3 in city and urban belt of Sahnewal and Koomkalan. During the drive, the teams have to cover as many as 11,34,112 houses.

