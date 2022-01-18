Political parties in Punjab hail EC’s decision to postpone polls

Chandigarh: Political parties in Punjab on Monday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to postpone the state assembly polls to February 20 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, saying it will enable his followers to visit UP’s Varanasi for festivities.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Punjab chief Jasvir Singh Garhi was the first to demand postponement of the polling followed by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other political parties.

The leaders had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birth anniversary on February 16. Channi had said as members of the Scheduled Caste community are likely to visit Varanasi from February 10 to 16, they won’t be able to vote in the elections.

Accepting the demand, the Election Commission decided on Monday to hold the polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14. The Punjab CM welcomed the decision saying it will enable a large number of followers from the state, especially the Doaba region, to travel to Varanasi to celebrate the Guru’s birth anniversary.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “We had urged the Election Commission to postpone the date and we welcome the decision. Badal’s party is contesting next month’s polls in alliance with the BSP.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also welcomed the decision.

Union minister and BJP leader Som Prakash said they had also urged the poll panel to postpone the elections and the party welcomes the decision.

Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is leader of the opposition in Punjab, said: “AAP had demanded that election date should be postponed and we are happy that the EC has taken this decision.”