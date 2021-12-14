Political pressure forced govt to repeal farm laws: Yogendra Yadav

Farm leader Yogendra Yadav on Monday said political pressure forced the Prime Minister to repeal the three contentious agriculture laws.

“Had they worried about the farmers and the Constitution, they would have repealed these anti-farmer laws a long ago. It is clear that the laws were repealed due to political pressure and the Uttar Pradesh elections forced the government for a course correction,” said Yadav during his visit to Karnal.

“They are only concerned about the vote bank, elections and their chair. Nothing else,” he said without naming anybody.

He said farmers have won the battle by forcing the government to repeal the three laws but the fight for guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) is not over yet and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will keep a close eye on every step of the government in the future.

Reacting to SKM member Gurnam Singh Chaurni’s announcement to field candidates in the Punjab elections, Yadav said everybody is free to fight elections but nobody will be allowed to use the SKM banner for polls.

“Unity and formation of SKM are the two major achievements of this farm agitation and from now on, governments will not take a decision about farmers without consulting them,” he said.

He requested the Haryana government to fulfil its commitment of withdrawing cases registered against farmers and give compensation to families of the famers who died during the agitation, without any further delay.