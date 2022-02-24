Political wrangle continues to plague Patiala municipal corporation, development works hit

Even after the assembly elections in the state ended, political slugfest continues to affect the working of the Patiala municipal corporation (MC).

The group of municipal councillors enjoying the patronage of cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra continues to boycott incumbent mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, who contested the assembly polls against Mohindra’s son Mohit Mohindra from the Patiala rural.

On November 25, Bittu failed to prove a majority in a high-voltage meeting, but later on December 20, the Punjab government overruled the suspension of the Patiala mayor citing that the process initiated for Bittu’s removal was carried out in an erroneous manner.

Due to the differences between the councillors and the mayor, development works are being carried out at a slow pace as most of the key meetings have either been cancelled or postponed.

Senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi said there is no point in sharing any meeting with Bittu as he lost confidence in the House.

“Though the matter is sub judice, nothing much can be commented on it. As far as development works are concerned, tenders have already been awarded, while the work orders are yet to be issued,” Yogi said.

Another councillor Harvinder Singh Nippy said they are waiting for the results of the election to come as the entire political scenario is expected to change.

“Why would councillors go and meet Bittu when he failed to prove the majority. The detailed discussion on the future course of MC politics will be held with fellow councillors once the new government is formed,” Nippy said.

Bittu faced a stiff rebellion from fellow councillors over his proximity to Capt Amarinder Singh, who floated a new party after parting ways with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Bittu said all councillors are invited to meet him at any time.

“They should cooperate and work together for the overall development of the city. They tried their best to remove me, but I survived,” Bittu said.

He added that the working of the corporation is not at all affected even if they continue to skip meetings.

