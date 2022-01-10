Politicians make a beeline for dera HQ in Punjab woo followers

BATHINDA: A day after the election schedule was announced, political leaders of the Congress, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rushed to Dera Sacha Sauda’s Punjab headquarters Salabatpura in Bathinda to woo its followers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dera management said a final decision to support a party or candidate will be taken after building a general consensus among “premis” or dera followers.

As the parties and contestants are yet to chalk out election campaigning plan to adhere to instructions issued in view of Covid-19 pandemic, they assembled at Salabatpura to attend the birth anniversary function of the former head of late Shah Satnam Ji.

Congress MLA from Nabha Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, ex-MLA Harminder Singh Jassi, senior Congressman from Mansa Mangat Ram Bansal and his wife and former Congress district president Manoj Bala Bansal, BJP’s Harjit Singh Grewal, Surjit Jyani and AAP candidate from Bathinda Urban Jagroop Singh Gill were among those visited the dera and met its functionaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Covid-19 guidelines of maintaining social distancing was flouted at the religious place. On Sunday, it was the second large gathering at the state headquarters since November 29 that is seen as a show of strength by the dera in the Malwa belt ahead of the elections.

Sources said a cabinet minister and a few other Congress leaders could not visit the dera due to a rush on the link road leading to the shrine, located about 45km from Bathinda.

Harcharan Singh Insan, a key member of dera’s state committee said it was only a religious event. “But a definite decision will be taken by the political wing of the dera. We are keeping a close watch on the political developments of Punjab,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP national executive member Harjit Grewal told reporters that the party intends electoral support from all Punjabis even the staunch critics of the party.

Dharmsot said he attended the function to honour voters of his constituency.

All political gatherings suspended

Before the Election Commission of India’s announcement, several politicians in the south Malwa districts were holding large election rallies till Saturday. However, as the ECI imposed a “campaign curfew” till January 15 due to a surge in the pandemic, all scheduled physical meetings were suspended.

The region has nearly ten segments where all eyes will be on the election contest. Most candidates and incumbent legislators stayed indoors today to finalise the election campaign strategy.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting from Jalalabad in Fazilka district. His media coordinator Rajya Deep said the party has yet to come out with a plan for a door-to-door contact programme and virtual meetings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finance minister Manpreet Badal, sitting MLA from Bathinda Urban was in Chandigarh today and no political programme was held in the segment.

AAP president Bhagwant Mann’s rally had to address a rally in Rampura Phul today but that was cancelled after ECI’s instructions.

Ex-MP and Akali candidate from Maur Jagmeet Brar said his chain of the team is working in coordination with community leaders to remain in touch with voters in the rural segment.