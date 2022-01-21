Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poll code: 60-crore liquor, drugs, cash seized in Punjab
chandigarh news

Poll code: 60-crore liquor, drugs, cash seized in Punjab

Surveillance teams have seized liquor worth 3 crore while enforcement wings have recovered drugs worth 44.57 crores and confiscated 12.32 crore unaccounted cash after the poll code was imposed in Punjab
The Election Commission imposed the poll code in Punjab on January 8. The state goes to the polls on February 20. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
The Election Commission imposed the poll code in Punjab on January 8. The state goes to the polls on February 20. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 10:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Various enforcement teams constituted by the Election Commission (EC) have seized illegal liquor, drugs and cash worth 60.75 crores till Thursday, after the model code of conduct was imposed in Punjab on January 8. The state goes to the polls on February 20.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju on Friday said surveillance teams have seized 10.33 lakh litres of liquor worth 3 crore while enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to 44.57 crores and confiscated 12.32 crore unaccounted cash.

The CEO said besides 1,112 vulnerable hamlets, 2,406 probable troublemakers have been identified so far, and preventive action has already been initiated against 1,322 of them. From security point of view, 244 people have been booked under preventive sections of the Criminal Procedure Code, he said.

“As many as 2,294 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 192 cases is under process. Also, 7,699 nakas are operational across the state,” said the CEO.

Raju said that, as per the EC’s directions, out of 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,63,907 (93.72%) have been deposited to date, adding that 35 weapons without licences were also seized. Meanwhile, municipal teams have removed 15,658 defacements from public properties and 7,404 from private properties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out