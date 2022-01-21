Poll code: 60-crore liquor, drugs, cash seized in Punjab

Various enforcement teams constituted by the Election Commission (EC) have seized illegal liquor, drugs and cash worth ₹60.75 crores till Thursday, after the model code of conduct was imposed in Punjab on January 8. The state goes to the polls on February 20.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju on Friday said surveillance teams have seized 10.33 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹3 crore while enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to ₹44.57 crores and confiscated ₹12.32 crore unaccounted cash.

The CEO said besides 1,112 vulnerable hamlets, 2,406 probable troublemakers have been identified so far, and preventive action has already been initiated against 1,322 of them. From security point of view, 244 people have been booked under preventive sections of the Criminal Procedure Code, he said.

“As many as 2,294 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 192 cases is under process. Also, 7,699 nakas are operational across the state,” said the CEO.

Raju said that, as per the EC’s directions, out of 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,63,907 (93.72%) have been deposited to date, adding that 35 weapons without licences were also seized. Meanwhile, municipal teams have removed 15,658 defacements from public properties and 7,404 from private properties.