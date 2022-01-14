Poll code violation: AAP files reply to notice, Kharar SDM to reinvestigate

Put on notice for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during door-to-door campaigning by its national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Kharar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday replied to the returning officer, claiming that only five people had gone for canvassing and were later joined by some locals.

It was on January 12 when AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections at Kharar in Mohali district.

Later in the evening, Kharar subdivisional officer, who is the returning officer for the assembly segment, issued a notice to the party, stating that more than five people had taken part in campaigning in a “clear violation” of the model code.

The election commission had banned public rallies till January 15, while allowing door-to-door campaigning with only with five people. The returning officer had asked the AAP district president to file a reply within 24 hours.

Confirming that he has received the reply, SDM Avikesh Gupta said: “The party has filed the reply, but we will be reinvestigating the case to check its authenticity.”

Samana MLA put on notice

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Samana Rajinder Singh has been served a show-cause notice for alleged poll code violations by organising public gatherings on Friday.

The returning officer from Samana assembly segment in Patiala district has sought a written explanation from the MLA within 24 hours.

It was found that Congress workers organised public rallies at Badanpur and Rajla villages in the segment. Photos of the events were also attached with the notice.

“In failure to submit required written response, action will be taken against local MLA as per guidelines of election commission,” the notice stated.