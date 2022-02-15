Polls on mind, Jai Ram govt enhances family pension

HP cabinet decides to open all educational institutions in state from February 17

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday raised the monthly family pension from ₹3,500 to ₹9,000. The decision will benefit 1.73 pensioners of the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting led by CM Jai Ram Thakur. The cabinet approval to increase pension is seen as a move to appease the pensioners and government employees ahead of HP elections.

The revised pension would be granted from February 1. In addition to it, about 43,000 employees, who have retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, would also get revised pension and gratuity.

The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the limit of gratuity from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh from January 1, 2016, which would also be applicable for NPS employees.

The cabinet decided to provide 31% dearness relief to the pensioners from July 1, 2021. An annual additional expenditure of ₹1,785 crore would be incurred on account of the revision of the pension. The state government had already provided ₹1450.44 crore to the pensioners as interim relief.

It also gave its nod for governor address for the budget session of Vidhan Sabha commencing this month end.

While reviewing Covid situation in the state, the cabinet decided to open all educational institutions in HP from February 17. It also decided that all gyms and cinema halls would be opened and all kinds of langars would be allowed.

The cabinet gave its approval for the creation and filling up of eight posts of sub-fire officers in the Himachal Pradesh fire services department on contractual basis through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.

It also gave its approval to open three new sub-fire stations at Dheera in Kangra district, Bhatiyat in Chamba district and Rewalsar in Mandi district besides three new fire posts at Chirgaon in Shimla, Bhoranj in Hamirpur and at the south portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang.

It also gave its nod for creating and filling up of one post of sub-fire officer, two posts of leading firemen, 14 posts of firemen and six posts of driver-cum-pump operator in each newly created sub-fire station and one post of a leading fireman, 12 posts of firemen and four posts of driver-cum-pump operator in each newly opened dire post besides other sanctions.

The cabinet decided to open a Jal Shakti subdivision at Sangla in Kinnaur district, along with a new Jal Shakti section at Karchham, besides creating and filling up four posts of different categories to manage these offices.

It also gave its consent to open a Jal Shakti division at Katrain in Manali assembly constituency, opening of new Jal Shakti subdivision at Bajaura in Banjar of Kullu district, along with the creation of a new section under this division and 21 posts of different categories to man these offices.

It also decided to shift Jal Shakti division number 2 in Kullu from Shamshi to Larji along with staff.

The cabinet gave its nod to open a new public works department subdivision at Chandi in Solan district along with the creation and filling up of seven posts of different categories.

It decided to upgrade community health centre at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district to a civil hospital.

The cabinet also decided to upgrade primary health centres at Cholthara, Sajao and Cholgarh in Mandi district to community health centres, along with creation and filling up of 16 posts of different categories to manage the centres.

Cabinet meeting highlights

About 43,000 employees, who have retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021 to get revised pension and gratuity

Nod to enhance the limit of gratuity from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh from January 1, 2016

Pensioners aged above 80 years to get additional pension benefits

Family pension to be provided to NPS employees

31% dearness relief for the pensioners from July 1, 2021

Approval to a fire station for the south portal of Rohtang tunnel.

