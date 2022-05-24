Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19
Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the results would be declared on June 22, said Haryana state election commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh on Monday.
He said following the announcement of election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force. Thus, no official engaged in the election work will be transferred till the completion of the election process.
Singh said the elections to the Faridabad municipal corporation and three other municipalities will be held later as the revision of the voters’ list is still in progress.
The SEC said the nominations will be filed from May 30 to June 4 (except June 2, being a holiday) and the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6.
The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11am to 3pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
“This time due to likelihood of extreme weather conditions, the polling time has been extended for an hour. If required re-polling would be done on June 21,” he added.
The SEC said about 10,000 polling personnel, including returning officers, assistant returning officers, and supervisory staff, will be deployed for smooth conduct of these elections. Besides police deployment at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths, elaborate arrangements are being made for the conduct of elections in a free fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.
The SEC said that expenditure limit of candidates contesting for the seat of president and members of municipal council and committee has been revised.
The expenditure limit of municipal committee president has been fixed at ₹10.5 lakh, which previously was ₹10 lakh. Likewise, the limit for the municipal council president has been revised to ₹16 lakh from ₹15 lakh. The limit for member of municipal committee has been increased to ₹2.5 lakh and that of municipal council member to ₹3.5 lakh.
The required educational qualification for the candidate contesting elections in the unreserved category for president and member has been prescribed as Class-10 pass (matriculation). For women and those belonging to SC category contesting elections for president and members, it has been prescribed as Class-8 pass.
Women candidates belonging to the SC category contesting for the post of president should have passed Class 8, while those contesting the elections for the post of member should have passed Class 5.
Haryana: Bodies of missing woman, her two kids recovered from Rewari pond
Bodies of a woman and her two children, who had gone missing two days ago, were recovered from a pond at Rewari's Kosli village on Monday, police said. As per the information, the 35-year-old woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was married to a Kosli resident. She, along with her two kids -- son aged nine and daughter 10 -- had gone missing two days ago and her families were searching for them.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end
Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors. For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.
