Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19

Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the results would be declared on June 22, said Haryana state election commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh on Monday.

He said following the announcement of election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force. Thus, no official engaged in the election work will be transferred till the completion of the election process.

Singh said the elections to the Faridabad municipal corporation and three other municipalities will be held later as the revision of the voters’ list is still in progress.

The SEC said the nominations will be filed from May 30 to June 4 (except June 2, being a holiday) and the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11am to 3pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.

“This time due to likelihood of extreme weather conditions, the polling time has been extended for an hour. If required re-polling would be done on June 21,” he added.

The SEC said about 10,000 polling personnel, including returning officers, assistant returning officers, and supervisory staff, will be deployed for smooth conduct of these elections. Besides police deployment at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths, elaborate arrangements are being made for the conduct of elections in a free fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.

The SEC said that expenditure limit of candidates contesting for the seat of president and members of municipal council and committee has been revised.

The expenditure limit of municipal committee president has been fixed at ₹10.5 lakh, which previously was ₹10 lakh. Likewise, the limit for the municipal council president has been revised to ₹16 lakh from ₹15 lakh. The limit for member of municipal committee has been increased to ₹2.5 lakh and that of municipal council member to ₹3.5 lakh.

The required educational qualification for the candidate contesting elections in the unreserved category for president and member has been prescribed as Class-10 pass (matriculation). For women and those belonging to SC category contesting elections for president and members, it has been prescribed as Class-8 pass.

Women candidates belonging to the SC category contesting for the post of president should have passed Class 8, while those contesting the elections for the post of member should have passed Class 5.