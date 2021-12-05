Poor air quality: Haryana now shuts schools in all NCR districts

Amending its previous orders to comply with the recent directive of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining areas, the Haryana government has ordered that the schools, colleges and educational institutions in all national capital region (NCR) districts of the state will remain closed till further orders in view of deterioration of air quality in New Delhi and the NCR.

These 14 districts are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jind, Panipat, Mewat, Karnal, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri. Earlier, the state government had ordered closure of schools only in four NCR districts.

Reproducing the CAQM directions of December 2, the state pollution control board has said only online mode of education, except for the purpose of conduct of examinations and laboratory practical, will be allowed in NCR districts.

The CAQM had also directed that industrial operations and processes in NCR not running on piped natural gas or cleaner fuels, will be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day only from Monday to Friday.