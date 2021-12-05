Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poor air quality: Haryana now shuts schools in all NCR districts
chandigarh news

Poor air quality: Haryana now shuts schools in all NCR districts

These 14 districts are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jind, Panipat, Mewat, Karnal, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri; earlier, the state government had ordered closure of schools only in four NCR districts
Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, during the winter season in Gurugram, on Saturday. (PTI)
Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, during the winter season in Gurugram, on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amending its previous orders to comply with the recent directive of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining areas, the Haryana government has ordered that the schools, colleges and educational institutions in all national capital region (NCR) districts of the state will remain closed till further orders in view of deterioration of air quality in New Delhi and the NCR.

These 14 districts are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jind, Panipat, Mewat, Karnal, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri. Earlier, the state government had ordered closure of schools only in four NCR districts.

Reproducing the CAQM directions of December 2, the state pollution control board has said only online mode of education, except for the purpose of conduct of examinations and laboratory practical, will be allowed in NCR districts.

The CAQM had also directed that industrial operations and processes in NCR not running on piped natural gas or cleaner fuels, will be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day only from Monday to Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out